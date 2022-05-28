 Skip to main content
Nationals’ new Juan Soto bobblehead has hilarious twist

May 27, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Juan Soto in a Nats hat

Jul 30, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) in the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals’ new bobblehead of star slugger Juan Soto is apparently very true to the source material.

Washington held a promotion for Friday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies where they gave away bobbleheads of Soto … with a funny twist. In addition to traditional bobblehead capacities, Soto’s bobblehead also has legs that move separately, a nod to the iconic “Soto Shuffle.” Take a look.

For the unintiated, the All-Star Soto is famous for the little strut he does when taking a pitch. At this point, it is as synoynmous with Soto as Nomar Garciaparra adjusting his batting gloves and Ichiro pointing his bat out to center field.

That is what makes this new Soto bobblehead is an all-timer, probably even more so than this other viral bobblehead the Nats produced a few years ago.

