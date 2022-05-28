Nationals’ new Juan Soto bobblehead has hilarious twist

The Washington Nationals’ new bobblehead of star slugger Juan Soto is apparently very true to the source material.

Washington held a promotion for Friday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies where they gave away bobbleheads of Soto … with a funny twist. In addition to traditional bobblehead capacities, Soto’s bobblehead also has legs that move separately, a nod to the iconic “Soto Shuffle.” Take a look.

For the unintiated, the All-Star Soto is famous for the little strut he does when taking a pitch. At this point, it is as synoynmous with Soto as Nomar Garciaparra adjusting his batting gloves and Ichiro pointing his bat out to center field.

That is what makes this new Soto bobblehead is an all-timer, probably even more so than this other viral bobblehead the Nats produced a few years ago.