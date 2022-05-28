Nationals’ new Juan Soto bobblehead has hilarious twist
The Washington Nationals’ new bobblehead of star slugger Juan Soto is apparently very true to the source material.
Washington held a promotion for Friday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies where they gave away bobbleheads of Soto … with a funny twist. In addition to traditional bobblehead capacities, Soto’s bobblehead also has legs that move separately, a nod to the iconic “Soto Shuffle.” Take a look.
Shuffle shuffle@JuanSoto25_ pic.twitter.com/mYdywB2YJx
— Bobby Blanco (@Bobby_Blanco) May 27, 2022
For the unintiated, the All-Star Soto is famous for the little strut he does when taking a pitch. At this point, it is as synoynmous with Soto as Nomar Garciaparra adjusting his batting gloves and Ichiro pointing his bat out to center field.
The Soto Shuffle 🔥🔥🔥 @MLB @Nationals @JuanSoto25_ pic.twitter.com/prMsuYV6dH
— Navy Yard Nats (@NavyYardNats) October 3, 2020
That is what makes this new Soto bobblehead is an all-timer, probably even more so than this other viral bobblehead the Nats produced a few years ago.