Nationals rub it in to Astros in congratulating Braves on World Series

The Houston Astros have been on a heck of a run over the last five seasons, making it to the World Series three times and losing in the ALCS the other two years. Despite the success, they have gone 1-2 in the World Series, losing in 2019 to the Washington Nationals and 2021 to the Atlanta Braves.

After the Braves shutout the Astros 7-0 in Game 6 to clinch the World Series, the Nationals gave them a shoutout. But they did so at Houston’s expense.

“Visiting clubhouse in Houston is one helluva place to throw a party,” the Nats wrote in a tweet sent after the game. “Congrats, @Braves.”

The Nats won the World Series in odd fashion. They won all four of their World Series games in 2019 on the road, while the Astros won all three of their games on the road. They ended up celebrating their title just like the Braves did: at Minute Maid Park in Houston.