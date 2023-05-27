Noah Syndergaard has sad quote about struggles with Dodgers

Noah Syndergaard is struggling to figure things out with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the former All-Star was roughed up again on Friday in his outing against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Syndergaard gave up six runs on eight hits in six innings Friday against the Rays, raising his ERA on the season to 6.27. After the game, the former Met admitted he is not having much fun, and confessed that he simply does not have enough in his arsenal right now to battle against top lineups.

More from Syndergaard: "It's just hard going out there with the weapons I used to have kind of being taken away from me. I just don't possess enough right now to successfully battle a team like that. But just continue to work my butt off between starts to snap out of this." — Matthew Moreno (@Matthew__Moreno) May 27, 2023

“It’s just hard going out there with the weapons I used to have kind of being taken away from me. I just don’t possess enough right now to successfully battle a team like that,” Syndergaard said.

Syndergaard once threw as hard as anyone, but injuries have taken their toll on the 30-year-old. His average fastball velocity this season is just 92.2 MPH, the lowest of his career. The Dodgers had hoped for a bounceback season from him this year, but it is not happening despite him attempting some unorthodox methods to turn things around.