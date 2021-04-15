Noah Syndergaard sends funny tweet about Justin Turner’s ‘nacho’ home run

Noah Syndergaard sent a funny tweet on Thursday about a “nacho” home run by Justin Turner.

Turner hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Turner’s home run landed in a fan’s nachos, getting the fan all messy with cheese.

Straight Cheesin cuz he caught the homerun ball pic.twitter.com/7UR6T36Ttk — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 15, 2021

Syndergaard saw the tweet and wrote about it. He joked that Turner should “try to treat his fans better.”

Justin Turner should try to treat his fans better. https://t.co/Ny56avDkB5 — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) April 15, 2021

Yep, next time Turner should hit his home runs straight into the fans’ gloves!

The homer was Turner’s third of the season. His Dodgers are 10-2.

Syndergaard is recovering from Tommy John surgery and getting closer to a return to action. For now, he’s settling for sending humorous tweets.