Oakland A’s recreate history with Max Muncy draft pick

For the second time in nine years, the Oakland A’s have drafted a player named Max Muncy. This Max Muncy has no relation to the one you have probably heard of, but the similarities in their lives have now gotten even more eery.

The A’s drafted Muncy — a shortstop prospect from Thousand Oaks, Calif. — with the 25th overall pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday. The pick came nine years after Oakland drafted the other Max Muncy, who is now a power-hitting first baseman with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But wait, it gets weirder. Both Muncys were born on Aug. 25.

That is pretty incredible. The elder Muncy played sparingly in Oakland early in his career before being traded to the Dodgers. He’s been a very productive player and is having one of his best seasons this year. The A’s would do well if their new Muncy lived up to the name the other Muncy has already established.