Oakland Athletics have world’s saddest concession stand item

Attending an Oakland Athletics game is looking more like punishment than entertainment at this point.

A photo went viral this week of a concession stand item apparently for sale at RingCentral Coliseum, the home of the A’s. An Oakland fan said that the stadium was selling a packet of hot cocoa mix and a cup of hot water for $4 … and you still have to mix it yourself.

It costs $4.00 for a cup of hot water and a packet of hot cocoa mix (that you have to mix yourself) at A’s games. pic.twitter.com/VgHp0UgmhJ — A's Fan by Design (@AsFanByDesign) May 28, 2022

That has to be a new low, even for the notoriously dilapidated RingCentral Coliseum. That very same packet of Nestle hot cocoa mix is selling for about 43 cents each right now on Amazon. Meanwhile, the Athletics are selling it (plus a cup of what is presumably hot tap water) for $4. Now if you want a plastic spoon to mix your hot cocoa with, that’s really going to cost you!

The 19-30 A’s, who are exploring a potential relocation to Las Vegas, are struggling with attendance in 2022, posting historically dismal numbers. With gimmicks like this being pulled on the few fans who do attend, it is hard to blame those who want to stay far away.