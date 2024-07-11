Odds listed for 2024 MLB Home Run Derby

The field has been finalized for next week’s MLB Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Eight sluggers will be participating, and two-time former champion Pete Alonso is one of the participants. He is also favored to win the event, according to one sportsbook’s odds.

SportsBetting.ag listed odds on the event and they have Alonso favored at 3-1 odds. Adolis Garcia and Marcell Ozuna are next up with 4-1 odds, following by Gunnar Henderson at 6-1 odds.

Pete Alonso 3/1

Adolis Garcia 4/1

Marcell Ozuna 4/1

Gunnar Henderson 6/1

Bobby Witt Jr. 7/1

Jose Ramirez 10/1

Teoscar Hernandez 12/1

Alec Bohm 16/1

Henderson (27) and Ozuna (24) have the most home runs in the regular season thus far among those participating in the derby. Bohm (11) has the fewest.

Alonso won the competition in both 2019 and 2021, which helps explain why he is favored. There is a new format for this year’s derby. Rather than have a tournament-style event with 1-on-1 matchups for each round, this year’s event will see the players with the top four home run totals in the first round advance to the second round. From there, the players will match up head-to-head on a seeded basis until a champion is determined.