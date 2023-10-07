Orioles make brutal mistake on critical 9th inning steal attempt

The Baltimore Orioles lost a heartbreaker to the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Saturday, and a very poorly-timed blunder was one of the culprits.

The Orioles trailed 3-2 entering the 9th inning, but Gunnar Henderson led off the inning with a single against reliever Jose Leclerc to give the team a starting point for a rally. However, on a 2-1 pitch to Aaron Hicks, Henderson tried to steal second, only to be thrown out by Rangers catcher Jonah Heim.

JONAH HIM 🔥 He caught Gunnar Henderson stealing in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/c8oOQyCGMI — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 7, 2023

TV cameras showed Orioles manager Brandon Hyde looking frustrated in the dugout after Henderson was thrown out, which effectively ended Baltimore’s comeback attempt. After the game, Hyde said the play was the result of a “miscommunication,” while Henderson claimed Hyde had called for it.

Hyde said Henderson steal attempt in the ninth was “a miscommunication,” which makes sense since Henderson seemed to peek back a few times as he went. https://t.co/1njzlaqNAx — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) October 7, 2023

Gunnar Henderson said it was Brandon Hyde’s call on the steal to create a scoring chance; Hyde called it a “miscommunication.” “Thought it was a good time to take it. Didn’t happen. Hate that it didn’t happen,” Henderson said — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) October 7, 2023

Based on the video, Henderson may have believed that the Orioles were calling for a hit-and-run. He could be seen looking toward the hitter while running toward second, which is unusual behavior for a baserunner attempting a straight steal. Regardless, Hicks was not swinging, and Henderson paid the price.

It is not exactly great that Hyde and Henderson did not appear to be on the same page even after the game, much less during it. We know Henderson is a team-first player, so this almost certainly was not some play for personal glory. It’s a very bad time for a miscommunication, though.