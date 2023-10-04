Padres make major decisions on Bob Melvin and AJ Preller

Despite a hugely disappointing season, the San Diego Padres are sticking with their current leadership team.

The Padres confirmed Wednesday that both general manager AJ Preller and manager Bob Melvin will be back for 2024. Preller confirmed the decisions himself, making clear that Melvin “is going to be our manager going forward,” via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

There had been widespread speculation that Preller or Melvin, or perhaps both, could be in trouble after a season with World Series aspirations ended with the Padres going 82-80 and missing the playoffs. Speculation only increased late in the season after a series of reports detailed a dysfunctional working relationship between Preller and Melvin and intense scrutiny on players coming from the front office. Preller is widely praised as a talent evaluator, but his teams have underperformed and his methods have reportedly been a source of friction in the organization.

Though undeniably talented, the Padres never put it together in 2023, with one player saying the weight of expectations was a negative factor. Preller and Melvin will both be closely scrutinized in 2024 and may not get another chance to fix things if there is no sign of improvement.