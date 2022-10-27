Padres GM had great answer to Fernando Tatis Jr. question

San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller had a great answer Tuesday to a question about Fernando Tatis Jr.

Preller spoke with the media on Tuesday for his end-of-season press conference. He was asked what position he wants to see Tatis play next season, and whether he had had those discussions with Tatis.

Preller humorously replied “on the field.”

That’s a very appropriate response given the circumstances.

Tatis’ 2019 rookie season ended early due to a back injury. He missed time in two separate stints in 2021 due to a shoulder injury. Tatis missed all of the 2022 season, first due to a wrist injury caused by a motorcycle accident, and then due to a PED suspension.

Tatis is looking at 142 games maximum for next season because he will still have to serve 20 more games of his suspension. Forget about whether it’s Tatis or Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop next season. Preller just wants to see Tatis on the field finally!