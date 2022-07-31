Report: Padres hit snag in Juan Soto trade talks

Juan Soto may be available, but nobody said it would be easy to acquire him.

The San Diego Padres reportedly are the favorites to land Soto in a trade. But one reporter says there is a holdup.

According to Dominican Republic MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the Washington Nationals are now asking the Padres for an additional prospect.

According to our sources the reason why the #Padres haven’t acquired Soto it’s because the #Nationals are asking for an additional important prospect on top of the four already being offered by the #Padres. https://t.co/Y6Q8heTApG — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) July 31, 2022

The Nats reportedly were seeking four top prospects in a trade for Soto. If they want an additional prospect from San Diego, that would make the total five players in return for the outfielder.

Soto is only batting .243 this season, which doesn’t seem all that enticing. But Soto has the potential to turn things around this year. Additionally, the price on him is so high because a team that acquires him will get him through 2024 before he becomes a free agent.

Are two and a third seasons of Soto worth five prospects? We’re about to find out.