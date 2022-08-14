Padres lose to Nats after controversial overturned call

The San Diego Padres’ bad luck continued on Saturday when they lost after an overturned call did not go their way.

The Padres lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals after the call went against them in the 7th inning. The Nats had a runner at second with two out in the bottom of the 7th and Victor Robles at the plate. Robles hit a hard ground ball to right field for a single. Juan Soto fielded the ball and threw home to try and get out Caesar Hernandez.

Soto’s throw beat Hernandez, who was tagged out easily. But Washington challenged whether catcher Austin Nola violated the blocking home plate rule. The Nats won the challenge, which gave them the tie-breaking run.

Padres manager Bob Melvin came out to argue this replay review so fast that the umpire didn't even have time to turn off his mic off pic.twitter.com/OikfRaoJk8 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 14, 2022

Padres manager Bob Melvin was so upset over the call that home plate umpire Paul Emmel didn’t even have a chance to turn off his mic before addressing Melvin.

Here is another angle that shows Nola blocking the plate until just before he catches the ball:

Padres -320 lost bc a rigged call

3-3 2 outs said he was blocking the plate “collusion rule” lmfaoo he gave him space after he caught the ball. @MLB @BovadaOfficial this is so rigged pic.twitter.com/wHT9bd12BX — 🄱🅁🄾🄽🅇 ™ (@BrxnxDon) August 14, 2022

That run ended up being the difference in the game. Melvin was ejected too.

What adds to the anguish for the Padres and their fans is that this is the second time in under a week they have been negatively impacted by a reviewed call at the plate.