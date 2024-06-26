 Skip to main content
Benches clear after heated exchange at Padres-Nationals game

June 25, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
A new rivalry has emerged in MLB this season: San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar versus the Washington Nationals.

Tensions ran high during the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday’s contest between the Padres and Nationals at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.

Profar was the second to bat with one out against Nationals starter Mackenzie Gore. But before Gore could even throw a pitch, the Padres outfielder began exchanging words with Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz.

Both benches cleared during the heated exchange. Padres manager Mike Shildt ended up getting ejected from the contest. After the fracas, Gore hit Profar with his 0-0 pitch.

Manny Machado, who batted after Profar, had his teammate’s back. The 6-time All-Star sent the very next pitch into the seats in left field for a two-run homer to give the Padres a 2-0 lead.

Some of the Nationals players may have been upset with Profar over events from the previous night. On Monday, Profar hit a walk-off single to beat Washington 7-6 and proceeded to taunt the Nationals’ dugout.

Profar appeared to take exception to the Nationals intentionally walking Luis Arraez to face Profar in the high-leverage situation.

On Tuesday, Profar and the Padres once again got the last laugh. The Curaçaoan hit a grand slam in the bottom of the 6th inning to give the Padres a 9-4 lead. The blast sent Slam Diego into a frenzy.

Despite a late push from the Nationals, the Padres held on to win 9-7.

