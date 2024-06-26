Benches clear after heated exchange at Padres-Nationals game

A new rivalry has emerged in MLB this season: San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar versus the Washington Nationals.

Tensions ran high during the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday’s contest between the Padres and Nationals at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.

Profar was the second to bat with one out against Nationals starter Mackenzie Gore. But before Gore could even throw a pitch, the Padres outfielder began exchanging words with Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz.

Both benches cleared during the heated exchange. Padres manager Mike Shildt ended up getting ejected from the contest. After the fracas, Gore hit Profar with his 0-0 pitch.

Benches cleared between the Nationals and Padres after a heated exchange in the first inning Jurickson Profar was hit on the next pitch and Mike Shildt was ejected pic.twitter.com/wMviMwO5GP — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 26, 2024

Manny Machado, who batted after Profar, had his teammate’s back. The 6-time All-Star sent the very next pitch into the seats in left field for a two-run homer to give the Padres a 2-0 lead.

Some of the Nationals players may have been upset with Profar over events from the previous night. On Monday, Profar hit a walk-off single to beat Washington 7-6 and proceeded to taunt the Nationals’ dugout.

Jurickson Profar, the leading vote-getter among NL outfielders, with the walk-off hit for the Padres after Luis Arraez is intentionally walked. During the celebration, he runs towards the Nats dugout because of the IBB. Washington did not care for this. pic.twitter.com/RcA0QPILYD — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) June 25, 2024

Profar appeared to take exception to the Nationals intentionally walking Luis Arraez to face Profar in the high-leverage situation.

On Tuesday, Profar and the Padres once again got the last laugh. The Curaçaoan hit a grand slam in the bottom of the 6th inning to give the Padres a 9-4 lead. The blast sent Slam Diego into a frenzy.

Jurickson Profar sends San Diego into a frenzy with a grand slam! 😎 pic.twitter.com/SfSNykyTZW — MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2024

Despite a late push from the Nationals, the Padres held on to win 9-7.