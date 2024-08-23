 Skip to main content
Paul Skenes benefited from terrible call by umpire

August 22, 2024
by Larry Brown
Paul Skenes pitches

Paul Skenes probably needs the least amount of help getting batters out compared to other MLB starting pitcher, but he still benefited from an extremely favorable call from an umpire on Thursday.

Skenes allowed just two hits and one run over six scoreless innings in his Pirates’ 7-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pa.

While facing Amed Rosario in the top of the second, Skenes received a generous call from home plate umpire Larry Vanover to complete a strikeout. Skenes threw a 1-2 fastball that was a good couple of inches outside, but he still received a strike three call.

Rosario justifiably couldn’t believe the call. He stood up straight and seemed surprised by the call. Rosario went 1-for-3 in the game with two strikeouts.

Vanover was giving a generous outside corner all game — to both sides.

Vanover probably won’t grade out too well for that performance.

Skenes got the win in the game and is 8-2 with a 2.16 ERA

Larry VanoverPaul Skenes
