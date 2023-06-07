Pete Alonso had message for Braves pitcher after slugging home run

Pete Alonso had a message for Bryce Elder after homering off the Atlanta Braves pitcher on Tuesday night.

Alonso was facing Elder with his New York Mets leading 2-1 in the top of the third inning. Alonso had a 1-2 count and got a soft slider that he sent out to left field for a 2-run home run.

NUMBER 22 FOR PETE ALONSO! pic.twitter.com/tMHBVWt3zX — SNY (@SNYtv) June 7, 2023

After giving his team a 4-1 lead on the Braves, Alonso was feeling a little cocky.

TV cameras captured the Mets first baseman yelling out to Elder, “throw it again. Throw it again, please. Throw it again.”

What was Alonso talking about? In all likelihood, he was talking about the pitches Elder threw to him.

Elder hung a first-pitch slider to Alonso that the first baseman took for a strike. Then Elder threw a slider on 0-1 that Alonso took for a ball. Then with a 1-2 count, Elder tried his slider a third time out of four pitches in the at-bat.

The slider obviously was not the answer for Elder against Alonso, and the Mets slugger wanted to remind his opponent of that.

That was Alonso’s 22nd home run of the season and gave him 49 RBIs. He seemed insulted by the choice of pitches from Elder.