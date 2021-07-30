Phillies add pitching with Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy from Rangers

MLB contenders are loading up and adding to their rosters ahead of the trade deadline. Even the Philadelphia Phillies decided they would not be left behind.

The Phillies added starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and reliever Ian Kennedy in a trade with Texas on Friday. They are sending Spencer Howard and two other prospects.

Gibson is 6-3 with a 2.87 ERA this season and actually made his first ever All-Star team. He has a career 4.42 ERA. Kennedy is a former longtime starter who was converted to a reliever in 2019. Kennedy has 16 saves with a 2.51 ERA this season.

Howard was the No. 45 overall pick in 2017. The 25-year-old pitcher made his MLB debut last year. He is 1-4 with an ERA approaching 6.00 in brief MLB action.

The Phillies entered Friday 51-51, but they’re only 3.5 games back in the weak NL East.