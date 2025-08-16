Phillies announce concerning injury news about Zack Wheeler

The Philadelphia Phillies revealed some very concerning news regarding ace pitcher Zack Wheeler on Saturday.

Wheeler is being placed on the injured list with a blood clot near his right shoulder, the team announced. There is no timetable for his return, and further testing is planned.

Any blood clot is concerning, especially one near the shoulder of Wheeler’s pitching arm. With the playoffs about a month and a half away, there will be real questions about whether the veteran will be healthy for the playoffs.

The 35-year-old Wheeler has arguably been Philadelphia’s best and most consistent pitcher this season. Through 24 starts, he posted a 2.71 ERA and 0.935 WHIP with an NL-best 195 strikeouts in 149.2 innings. The Phillies would be left with a gaping hole in their rotation if he is unable to come back for the postseason.

The injury could also lead to questions about Wheeler’s long-term future, as he already had a retirement date in mind.

After a loss on Saturday, the Phillies are 70-53, but still hold a five-game lead in the NL East.