Pirates agree to big extension with All-Star pitcher

February 22, 2024
by Darryn Albert
The Pittsburgh Pirates logo

The Pittsburgh Pirates are opening up the checkbook for their top arm.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Thursday that the Pirates have agreed to a big contract extension with right-hander Mitch Keller. The 27-year-old Keller is getting a five-year extension worth $77 million (nearly $15.5 million a year).

That is a sizable bump in pay for Keller, who made a mere $2.4 million last season. But it is a well-deserved one as Keller posted the best numbers of his career in 2023. Keller went 13-9 with a 4.21 ERA and 210 strikeouts, earning his first-ever All-Star nod on the strength of his stellar year.

A homegrown success story, Keller was drafted by Pittsburgh back in 2014 and made his MLB debut for them in 2019. While the Pirates, who were 76-86 last season, still don’t look poised to seriously compete, they are keeping Keller around (despite some of the past rumors) and doing so through the 2028 season.

