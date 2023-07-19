Pirates set record with bonus money for No. 1 draft pick

The Pittsburgh Pirates were the worst team in baseball last season. Their reward? They were able to select top prospect Paul Skenes as the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

The former LSU pitcher has yet to feature in a single big league inning, but he’s already making big league money with the signing bonus he got from the Pirates. On Tuesday, Pittsburgh inked Skenes to a $9.2 million signing bonus, which ranks as the highest in MLB history. The man certainly dressed for the occasion with a skull and bones necktie.

Leave it to @Paul_Skenes to rock the fit on Day 1. He’s on trend with the @Pirates themed tie. Credit: Macy’s. pic.twitter.com/Vra0CxkigE — Ashley Liotus (@AshleyLiotus) July 18, 2023

Skenes’ record signing bonus is nearly a million more than previous record-holder Spencer Torkelson of the Detroit Tigers. The first baseman received $8.4 million when he signed with the Tigers after going first overall in the 2020 MLB Draft.

In an MLB free agency landscape that sees star players signing contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars, $9.2 million doesn’t seem all that much. But considering it’s for a player that hasn’t proven his skills will translate to the majors, it’s a huge leap of faith. For comparison’s sake, there’s only one player on the Pirates’ 2023 roster, third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, who currently makes more than $9.2 million this season.

Skenes built a strong resume before entering the majors. He helped lead LSU to win the 2023 College World Series in June and was awarded Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. Skenes also received the National Pitcher of the Year and the Dick Howser Trophy as the best overall collegiate baseball player of the year. The right-hander concluded his final season at LSU with a 1.69 ERA across 19 games.

The Pirates are banking on Skenes being able to eventually replicate that success at PNC Park.