PNC Park was hilariously unprepared for Pirates’ 7-homer game

The Pittsburgh Pirates hit way too many home runs for the team’s home stadium to handle Friday against the New York Mets.

The Pirates clobbered seven home runs en route to a 14-2 win over the Mets at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pa.

It was just the fifth time in Pirates franchise history that the team has hit seven home runs in a single game. While the home run binge was a welcome surprise for the fans in attendance, it was quite the hassle for whoever was in charge of the stadium fireworks.

PNC Park announced on the jumbotron that the Pirates had exhausted the stadium’s supply of fireworks. The stadium had been lighting up fireworks every time the team hit a home run.

“This. Is. Insane. We have seven home runs tonight, which is the fifth time in Pirates history that we have done this. So many homers that we ran out of fireworks,” the announcement read.

The Pirates hit so many home runs tonight they ran out of fireworks pic.twitter.com/hboeVaeGYs — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 6, 2024

The Pirates later posted a similar message on X.

We hit so many home runs that we ran out of fireworks. We're being serious. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 6, 2024

The Pirates had two grand slams in the contest. Designated Hitter Bryan Renolds was responsible for the first one, which gave Pittsburgh an 8-2 lead in the bottom of the 7th. Reynolds went 4-of-5 with 2 home runs and 6 RBIs in the contest.

BRYAN REYNOLDS GRAND SLAM 😱 pic.twitter.com/5gkp0vJky6 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 6, 2024

The second grand slam came off the bat of Rowdy Tellez in the bottom of the 8th. Pandemonium ensued.

If you're not here, you should be. pic.twitter.com/US8Fj5YvUL — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 6, 2024

Expect PNC Park to be fully stocked with fireworks for the rest of the season, just in case.