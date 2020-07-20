Report: PNC Park leading candidate to host some Blue Jays games

It appears the Toronto Blue Jays may actually succeed in finding an MLB stadium to play most of the team’s home games in.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Pittsburgh’s PNC Park is the “current leader” to host at least some of Toronto’s home games in 2020. Both the Pirates and Major League Baseball are supportive of the idea if scheduling issues can be squared away.

Pittsburgh’s PNC Park appears to be the current leader to host at least some Jays games this year. They’re still working on trying to avoid schedule overlap but PNC is a nice place and Pirates/MLB are amenable. Jays understandably prefer MLB Park. @longleysunsport mentioned Pitt — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 20, 2020

According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, Baltimore’s Camden Yards has also emerged as a possibility. The Blue Jays and Orioles have no overlapping home dates in the entire month of September, while nearby Nationals Park could conceivably be used as an alternate site when there are schedule clashes in July and August.

TSN’s Scott Mitchell reported that Blue Jays officials are in Buffalo to assess the viability of Sahlen Field as an alternate home.

As #BlueJays/MLB look at ballparks like PNC Park in Pitt as @longleysunsport first reported, a source says Jays operations people have arrived in Buffalo to assess Sahlen Field. Hearing work to upgrade lighting, turn suites into extra clubhouse type areas would take about a week — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 20, 2020

Buffalo had looked like the frontrunner, but the logistical issues that the minor league stadium creates are troublesome for the organization. In addition, playing there for the entire season would go against the wishes of Toronto’s players.

The Blue Jays open their home schedule on July 29. It does appear that they’re making pretty rapid progress on finding somewhere to play before then.