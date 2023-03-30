Rafael Devers makes unwanted history with pitch clock violation

MLB Opening Day saw the introduction of the pitch clock to regular season action, and things went fairly smoothly. However, there were still some hiccups, at least for some players.

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers was among that group, as he made some unwanted history during the team’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. Devers was called for a clock violation on a 1-2 count in the 8th inning, making him the first player to be called out on such a violation.

Rafael Devers is the first player in MLB history to be called out on a clock violation pic.twitter.com/uCqKIDj9HS — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 30, 2023

By rule, Devers had to be in the box and alert to the pitcher by the 8-second mark. He clearly is not, as he has the bat down at his side and is not even looking up at that point. By the letter of the law, this was a pretty obvious call.

Some fans will complain and the rules may be tweaked, but the overall reception to the pitch clock has been positive among players and fans alike. Devers will ultimately have to adjust, which he did not do here.