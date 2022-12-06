 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 6, 2022

Rangers add another notable starting pitcher in free agency

December 6, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Read
Chris Young speaking with reporters

Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young speaks during a news conference introducing Bruce Bochy as team manager at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob deGrom is getting some backup as he arrives in Texas.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports Tuesday that free agent left-hander Andrew Heaney has agreed to a deal with the Rangers, pending a physical. Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds that Heaney’s contract is expected to be for two years with an opt-out.

The 31-year-old Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 14 starts last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also posted a career-best 13.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

This is another victory for the Rangers, who had previously agreed to a massive contract with deGrom, the top free agent starter on the market. Heaney isn’t quite an innings-eater with his injury history. But he should be a meaningful middle-of-the-rotation arm to go along with the ex-Cy Young winner deGrom, 2022 All-Star Martin Perez, and fellow veterans Jon Gray and Jake Odorizzi.

Article Tags

Andrew HeaneyTexas Rangers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus