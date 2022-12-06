Rangers add another notable starting pitcher in free agency

Jacob deGrom is getting some backup as he arrives in Texas.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports Tuesday that free agent left-hander Andrew Heaney has agreed to a deal with the Rangers, pending a physical. Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds that Heaney’s contract is expected to be for two years with an opt-out.

The 31-year-old Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 14 starts last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also posted a career-best 13.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

This is another victory for the Rangers, who had previously agreed to a massive contract with deGrom, the top free agent starter on the market. Heaney isn’t quite an innings-eater with his injury history. But he should be a meaningful middle-of-the-rotation arm to go along with the ex-Cy Young winner deGrom, 2022 All-Star Martin Perez, and fellow veterans Jon Gray and Jake Odorizzi.