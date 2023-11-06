Notable Rangers champion does not get qualifying offer from team

The Texas Rangers are already poised for some changes just days after winning the World Series.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Monday that Rangers catcher Mitch Garver did not receive the one-year, $20 million qualifying offer from the team. As a result, Garver will be able to leave in free agency without any draft-pick compensation going back to Texas.

Garver, a former Silver Slugger Award winner, hit a stellar .270 with 19 homers and 50 RBIs in just 87 regular season games for the Rangers this year. He continued his effectiveness in the playoffs too, making 14 total appearances and producing three home runs and 15 RBIs in October.

The move makes sense for Texas since All-Star and Gold Glove winner Jonah Heim is their main guy at the catcher position (Heim is 28 while Garver is soon to turn 33). But Garver was still getting good run for the Rangers at the DH position and now becomes a premium option in free agency at catcher. Texas is also already seeing other changes from their newly-minted World Series team.