Rangers congratulated by their good luck charm after World Series win

The Texas Rangers received many congratulatory messages after they won the World Series on Thursday night, and one of them came from the team’s favorite band.

MLB teams often cling to one particular band or anthem during postseason runs, and the Rangers did just that with the popular 1990s and early-2000s alternative rock band Creed. Rangers players and fans sang Creed’s hit song “Higher” throughout the playoffs, including in the clubhouse after their World Series-clinching Game 5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Rangers also blasted “Higher” during their World Series introductions prior to Game 1.

🗣️ CAN YOU TAKE ME HIGHER 🎸 The @Rangers played Creed during their World Series introductions 👏 pic.twitter.com/NjUhTcIDDZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2023

Creed, which on Monday announced a reunion tour, has wisely embraced the unexpected publicity the Rangers have given the band. Members of the band attended Game 3 of the ALCS at the Ballpark in Arlington while wearing Rangers gear. They then congratulated Texas on the championship.

Creed undoubtedly gained some new fans during the Rangers’ World Series run, and the timing worked out perfectly for them with the reunion tour coming up. Perhaps we will see some Rangers players at one of the shows.