Rangers announce big news about Corey Seager

Some big news about Corey Seager was announced on Thursday.

Seager will undergo season-ending sports hernia surgery on Friday. This is the second time in 2024 that Seager will undergo surgery for a sports hernia.

In January, the Texas Rangers shortstop had surgery for a hernia on his left side that caused him to miss most of spring training. This surgery will be for Seager’s other side, and it should allow him to have a fairly normal offseason.

Corey Seager, who maybe doesn’t nationally get the credit he deserves for playing through stuff, will have surgery tomorrow to address sports hernia on the right side. Based on the timing, it will allow him to largely have a normal off-season and can properly prepare for 2025 — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) September 12, 2024

Seager has been on the injured list since September 4.

The 30-year-old batted .278 with 21 doubles, 30 home runs and an .864 OPS in 123 games this season. He has hit at least 30 home runs and made the All-Star team in three straight seasons — all since signing with Texas.

The Rangers have disappointed in 2024 after winning the World Series last year. They entered Thursday 70-76 on the season.