Rangers announce big news about Corey Seager

September 12, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Corey Seager swinging a bat

Some big news about Corey Seager was announced on Thursday.

Seager will undergo season-ending sports hernia surgery on Friday. This is the second time in 2024 that Seager will undergo surgery for a sports hernia.

In January, the Texas Rangers shortstop had surgery for a hernia on his left side that caused him to miss most of spring training. This surgery will be for Seager’s other side, and it should allow him to have a fairly normal offseason.

Seager has been on the injured list since September 4.

The 30-year-old batted .278 with 21 doubles, 30 home runs and an .864 OPS in 123 games this season. He has hit at least 30 home runs and made the All-Star team in three straight seasons — all since signing with Texas.

The Rangers have disappointed in 2024 after winning the World Series last year. They entered Thursday 70-76 on the season.

