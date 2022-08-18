Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?

The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.

The 39-year-old Venable, who is a former MLB outfielder, was briefly on the Rangers during the 2015 season. After being acquired in the middle of that year, Venable got some playoff at-bats for Texas during their ALDS loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Rangers just parted ways with manager Chris Woodward, who had been in charge since 2019 (plus Jon Daniels, who had been the team’s GM since 2005). As for Venable, who has served as a coach for both the Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs since retiring as a player, he was also considered for the managerial job of this well-known Rangers rival.