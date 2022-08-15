Rangers make decision on manager Chris Woodward’s future

The Texas Rangers have had a disappointing year that will likely end without a postseason appearance once again, and they have decided to make a major organizational change.

Manager Chris Woodward was fired by the Rangers on Monday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The 46-year-old was in his fourth season with the team.

The Rangers finished 60-102 last season, which was their third consecutive losing season under Woodward and fifth overall. They then went on a spending spree that was highlighted Corey Seager’s 10-year, $325 million deal. Despite the aggressive offseason, Texas entered Monday with a 51-63 record.

Rather than making a big splash at the trade deadline, the Rangers chose to hang onto all of their top prospects. That should make their manager job more appealing to prospective candidates this winter.

Woodward finishes with a record of 211-287 in Texas.