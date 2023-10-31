Rangers replace stars Adolis Garcia, Max Scherzer on World Series roster

The Texas Rangers are making some changes to their World Series roster due to injuries.

Both Adolis Garcia and Max Scherzer exited Game 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday with injuries. A day later, the team replaced both players on the World Series roster.

Garcia is dealing with a moderate oblique strain and has been removed from the World Series roster. The Rangers are replacing him with utility man Ezequiel Duran.

Scherzer exited Game 3 with back spasms. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters before Game 4 that Scherzer’s back is still tight from the spasms. Accordingly, Scherzer has been replaced by reliever Brock Burke.

The loss of Garcia in particular really hurts the Rangers. Garcia has 8 home runs and 22 RBIs this postseason. He was named ALCS MVP for the damage he did against the Houston Astros. His 22 RBIs are a record for a single MLB postseason.

Scherzer was not on the Rangers’ roster for the Wild Card series and ALDS due to a side injury. He was activated for the ALCS and made two starts against Houston. He pitched three scoreless innings in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday before being removed.

The Rangers held a 2-1 lead in the series through three games and will be without two of their top players for the remainder of the series against Arizona.