Minor league baseball player runs into stands to confront fan

August 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
A wild scene erupted on Thursday when an independent league baseball player ran into the stands to confront a fan during a game.

Spire City Ghost Hounds first baseman Raudy Read, a former Washington Nationals player, rushed into the crowd midway through the tenth inning of Thursday’s game against the Long Island Ducks. Read completed a double play to end the inning, then stormed into the stands, chasing someone all the way up to the concourse.

It was not clear what set Read off, but judging by how quickly he threw his glove away, he had his mind made up to go after the fan immediately. One fan who said they were in attendance said a man and his daughter had been calling Read “(asinine) and barbaric” names throughout the entire inning.

Independent baseball account Indy Ball Nation said Read actually was not ejected from the game, and that the fans in question “took off running” as soon as Read headed in their direction. The account also noted that Read may have actually been following another player into the stands, potentially to restrain them.

The 29-year-old Read appeared in 14 games with the Nationals in 2017 and 2019, and has been a .300 hitter for Spire City this season.

