Minor league baseball player runs into stands to confront fan

A wild scene erupted on Thursday when an independent league baseball player ran into the stands to confront a fan during a game.

Spire City Ghost Hounds first baseman Raudy Read, a former Washington Nationals player, rushed into the crowd midway through the tenth inning of Thursday’s game against the Long Island Ducks. Read completed a double play to end the inning, then stormed into the stands, chasing someone all the way up to the concourse.

Former MLB player Raudy Read completes a double play then immediately runs up into the crowd to confront a fan pic.twitter.com/WceV8CIXrs — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 4, 2023

It was not clear what set Read off, but judging by how quickly he threw his glove away, he had his mind made up to go after the fan immediately. One fan who said they were in attendance said a man and his daughter had been calling Read “(asinine) and barbaric” names throughout the entire inning.

Can I just say I was at this game and the names this dude and daughter were calling Raudy that whole inning were asanign and barbaric https://t.co/t3ogtZ4okg — Jordan Brooks (@____Brooksy____) August 4, 2023

Independent baseball account Indy Ball Nation said Read actually was not ejected from the game, and that the fans in question “took off running” as soon as Read headed in their direction. The account also noted that Read may have actually been following another player into the stands, potentially to restrain them.

Uhm…y’all. He was not ejected. He batted the next inning. This definitely was something he knew he was going to do because he tossed his glove and headed toward the stands right as the inning ended. However, the way the fan(s) took off running, I suspect they crossed a line. — Indy Ball Nation (@IndyBallNation) August 3, 2023

The 29-year-old Read appeared in 14 games with the Nationals in 2017 and 2019, and has been a .300 hitter for Spire City this season.

H/T OutKick