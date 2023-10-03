Rays defense completely falls apart in Game 1 loss to Rangers

The Tampa Bay Rays’ defense completely fell apart in Game 1 of the team’s AL Wild Card Series against the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Tuesday.

The Rays made four errors in their 4-0 loss to Texas, including one error in each of the first three innings of the game. Yandy Diaz made a fielding error in the first; catcher Rene Pinto made a throwing error in the second; shortstop Taylor Walls made a throwing error in the third; and Jose Siri made a throwing error in the sixth that helped two runs score.

Here was the throwing error by Walls:

Already three errors for the Rays pic.twitter.com/WOpQwF50yn — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 3, 2023

And this was the bad play in center field by Siri in the sixth:

Not only did Tampa Bay’s defense fall apart, but they also failed to score a run on six hits. Jordan Montgomery pitched seven scoreless innings for the win, while Aroldis Chapman and Jose Leclerc followed with an inning each to shut things down.

The Rangers now lead the best-of-3 series 1-0. Game 2 is on Wednesday at The Trop.