Red Sox acquire former 1st-round pick in trade with Pirates

The Boston Red Sox have acquired a young starting pitcher in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday that the Red Sox have agreed to send infield prospect Nick Yorke to Pittsburgh in exchange for right-hander Quinn Priester.

Priester, 23, was Pittsburgh’s first-round draft pick in 2019. He has struggled thus far in the majors, going 5-9 with a 6.46 ERA in 20 games over the past two seasons. Priester has predominantly been a starting pitcher but was moved to the bullpen this month.

Yorke is batting .278 with 10 home runs, 45 RBI and a .785 OPS in time split between Triple-A and Double-A this season.

The Red Sox entered Monday with a record of 55-49. They have exceeded expectations this season and are just one game back in the Wild Card hunt, so most fans want them to be buyers at the trade deadline. Assuming the Red Sox use him on the major league roster, Priester projects as a potential back-end starter or long relief option out of the bullpen.