Red Sox beat Orioles in unreal ending after embarrassing blunder

The Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles in an unreal ending on Saturday.

The Orioles led 7-1 after two and a half innings, but Boston rallied all the way back. They scored four in the third, two in the seventh and two more in the bottom of the 9th on an Adam Duvall 2-run walk-off home run.

But the game really should have been over before Duvall’s homer.

Masataka Yoshida was batting with two out, the bases empty and his Red Sox down 8-7 in the 9th. Yoshida hit a routine fly ball to left field. Somehow Ryan McKenna dropped the ball.

Oh man. With 2 outs in the 9th THIS is dropped in LF bringing the winning run to the plate for the Red Sox pic.twitter.com/ICacOi5apc — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 1, 2023

You make a mistake like that and a good team will make you pay. That’s exactly what the Red Sox did.

Two pitches later, Duvall hit a ball to the top of the Green Monster that went for a 2-run home run to win the game 9-8.

ADAM DUVALL WALK OFF MISSILE pic.twitter.com/LJvRQ8M91f — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) April 1, 2023

Unbelievable.

Duvall went 4-for-5 with 5 RBIs. He had a pair of 2-out, 2-run home runs in the game.