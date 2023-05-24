Red Sox demote Opening Day starter to bullpen

The Boston Red Sox have gotten off to a shaky start in 2023, and nothing signifies that more than Wednesday’s decision to demote the team’s Opening Day starting pitcher to the bullpen.

Manager Alex Cora revealed on WEEI Wednesday that Corey Kluber, the team’s Opening Day starter this season, is being moved to the bullpen. The move means Boston will revert back to a typical five-man rotation going forward.

Alex Cora just now with @GreshFauriaWEEI announced they will be moving Corey Kluber to the Pen in the wake of Houck’s strong last performance — WEEI Red Sox Network (@SoxBooth) May 24, 2023

Admittedly, the Red Sox were not necessarily expecting Kluber to be absolutely dominant. The 36-year-old is a two-time Cy Young winner, but has not pitched to that level since 2018. However, the Red Sox would have at least expected some reliable innings from the veteran based on his 4.34 ERA in 31 starts for Tampa Bay last season.

In nine starts so far in 2023, Kluber has posted a 6.26 ERA, allowing a remarkable 11 home runs in 41.2 innings of work. Boston could not keep trotting him out there like that.