Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night.

Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.

Some speculated that FS1 was trying to avoid having the curse word go out over the air by censoring it.

Altuve should be used to the chants as fans in Chicago subjected him to the same thing during the ALDS.

Fairly or unfairly, Altuve seems to be the face of the Astros’ cheating scandal, possibly due to the buzzer allegations. Those allegations may explain why he specifically has been targeted by the chants rather than other members of the Astros. That, coupled with how good of a player he is could explain it.

Photo: May 22, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) takes batting practice before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports