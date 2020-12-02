 Skip to main content
Report: Red Sox have interest in Corey Kluber

December 1, 2020
by Larry Brown

Corey Kluber

The Boston Red Sox were all about cutting payroll last offseason. They may have some interest in adding payroll in places this offseason.

According to a report from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Red Sox have interest in free agent Corey Kluber.

Kluber, 34, has hardly pitched the last two seasons. He only pitched one inning last season for the Texas Rangers before his muscle strain ended his season. He pitched just 35.2 innings the previous season with Cleveland.

Given the injury issues Kluber has experienced the last two seasons, Kluber might be looking at a short-term deal this offseason. The Rangers already declined his $18 million option for 2021. Kluber is a three-time All-Star and has won two Cy Young Awards.

