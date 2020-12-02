Report: Red Sox have interest in Corey Kluber

The Boston Red Sox were all about cutting payroll last offseason. They may have some interest in adding payroll in places this offseason.

According to a report from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Red Sox have interest in free agent Corey Kluber.

Source: #RedSox showing interest in free agent Corey Kluber, who makes his home in Greater Boston. Kluber, 34, said to be progressing well from the teres major muscle strain that shortened his 2020 season; he is expected to throw bullpen sessions this month. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 1, 2020

Kluber, 34, has hardly pitched the last two seasons. He only pitched one inning last season for the Texas Rangers before his muscle strain ended his season. He pitched just 35.2 innings the previous season with Cleveland.

Given the injury issues Kluber has experienced the last two seasons, Kluber might be looking at a short-term deal this offseason. The Rangers already declined his $18 million option for 2021. Kluber is a three-time All-Star and has won two Cy Young Awards.