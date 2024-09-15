 Skip to main content
Legendary Red Sox broadcaster makes big announcement

September 15, 2024
by Grey Papke
A Boston Red Sox hat

Aug 23, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Hats and gloves from the Boston Red Sox team near the edge of the dugout before the game against the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime Boston Red Sox announcer Joe Castiglione made a big announcement about his future during Sunday’s game.

The 77-year-old Castiglione on Sunday announced that he will retire from “a regular broadcast schedule” at the end of the season. He added that he will remain around the team as an ambassador and suggested he could also fill in as needed.

Castiglione has called Red Sox games since 1983. He was on the call for four Red Sox World Series titles, including in 2004, when the team ended its 86-year championship drought. He had worked a reduced schedule in recent years, having worked an 81-game schedule since the start of 2023.

The much-beloved Castiglione also became a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame this year as the recipient of the 2024 Ford C. Frick Award.

