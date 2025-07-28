Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Red Sox had unfortunate issue on their flight to Minnesota

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Alex Cora in his Boston Red Sox hat
Aug 1, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox flew to Minnesota on Sunday night for their series against the Twins, and it sounds like they had an unpleasant travel experience.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on Monday that there was a lot of turbulence on the Red Sox’s flight from Boston to Minnesota the night before. The flight was so bumpy that the pilots chose to stop in Detroit.

Cora said the flight from Detroit to Minnesota was still very bumpy and that some players even got motion sickness.

Though, Cora claimed he slept through it all.

The Red Sox are squarely in the AL Wild Card hunt after taking two out of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. Cora’s team has played well since their stunning decision to trade Rafael Devers, though that may not come as a surprise to some people.

With the quick turnaround from Sunday in Boston to Monday night in Minnesota, the Red Sox will have to do their best to shake off the cobwebs from their rough plane ride.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!