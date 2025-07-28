Red Sox had unfortunate issue on their flight to Minnesota

The Boston Red Sox flew to Minnesota on Sunday night for their series against the Twins, and it sounds like they had an unpleasant travel experience.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on Monday that there was a lot of turbulence on the Red Sox’s flight from Boston to Minnesota the night before. The flight was so bumpy that the pilots chose to stop in Detroit.

Cora said the flight from Detroit to Minnesota was still very bumpy and that some players even got motion sickness.

Red Sox had a super rough flight to Minnesota that required a stop in Detroit before an extremely turbulent resumption. Some players are still reeling from the motion sickness. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 28, 2025

Though, Cora claimed he slept through it all.

The Red Sox had a rough flight to Minneapolis last night, Alex Cora said. Bad weather forced them to make an unscheduled pitstop in Detroit. Turbulence hit some passengers hard.



“Supposedly,” said Cora, who slept through it. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 28, 2025

The Red Sox are squarely in the AL Wild Card hunt after taking two out of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. Cora’s team has played well since their stunning decision to trade Rafael Devers, though that may not come as a surprise to some people.

With the quick turnaround from Sunday in Boston to Monday night in Minnesota, the Red Sox will have to do their best to shake off the cobwebs from their rough plane ride.