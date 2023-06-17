Red Sox share update on pitcher Tanner Houck after scary comebacker to face

The Boston Red Sox are providing an update after Friday’s scary incident involving Tanner Houck.

Houck, the Red Sox righty, was hit in the face by a comebacker off the bat of New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka in the fifth inning of their rivalry game. You can see the video of the moment that Houck was struck here.

The 26-year-old Houck was able to walk off the field under his own power but was holding a towel to his face, presumably to stop bleeding. Boston manager Alex Cora said after the game that Houck got “lucky.”

On Saturday, the Red Sox shared an official update on Houck’s status. They said Houck was evaluated at Mass General Hospital and determined to have suffered a facial fracture. The Red Sox add that Houck is currently resting at home in “stable” condition and that follow-up appointments next week will determine the next steps and the treatment plan for Houck.

Over 13 starts for the Red Sox this season, the fourth of his career, Houck holds a record of 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67.2 innings. Though a facial fracture is still a significant injury, the good news is that Houck has been discharged from the hospital and is at home recovering. Now Houck can focus on taking as much time as he needs to get well.