Red Sox strike deal with former Yankees pitcher

The Boston Red Sox are signing former New York Yankees pitcher Lucas Luetge to bolster their bullpen.

Luetge himself broke the news on both his X and Instagram accounts. The left-handed reliever posted a photo of the Red Sox logo and a caption expressing his excitement about the move.

“Year 17 and heading back to the Northeast! Excited to join the Red Sox organization!” wrote Luetge.

Luetge dealt with a lingering biceps injury that limited the 36-year-old to just 12 games his lone year with the Atlanta Braves last season. The injury led to a bloated 7.24 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP across just 13.2 innings pitched.

The Rice University alum looked completely different in his two seasons prior with the Yankees. The lefty was lights out with a 2.71 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. The incoming Red Sox pitcher struck out 138 batters in 129.2 innings pitched while playing for the pinstripes from 2021 to 2022.

Luetge was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 21st round of the 2008 MLB Draft. The majority of his career has been spent toiling in the minors. But after falling out of the majors in 2015, Luetge’s career has found a second life in his late thirties.