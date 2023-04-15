Reds ball boy had brutal first inning

The Cincinnati Reds had 10 players on the field during the first inning on Friday night, but one of them wasn’t worth their salt.

Twice in the same inning, the Reds’ ball boy attempted to corral a fair ball and both times, he missed. It was an ugly and embarrassing showing for the poor kid who was just trying to do his job, albeit it somewhat distracted.

This ball boy had a rough first inning pic.twitter.com/54IdtRHHsC — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 14, 2023

The first whiff came with one out on an 0-0 count in the top half of the first when he attempted to snag a ball going down the line. It skipped under his glove and ultimately didn’t impact the play, which resulted in an RBI double for Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber.

The second miss came in the bottom half of the inning and the Reds at bat. With one out on a 1-1 count, left fielder TJ Friedl hit a rocket down the line that passed over into foul territory. The ball boy, still seated, put his glove down but had it skip under him and bounce back out into the field. It was ultimately ruled a double.

Following the Roger Dorn oley-like performance, the Reds benched the ball boy and sent his replacement in during the third inning.