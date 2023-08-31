Reds claim 2 notable outfielders off waivers

The MLB teams in Ohio had all the waiver claims covered.

Teams that are out of playoff contention decided to place some of their players on waivers in hopes of shedding salary obligations. The Los Angeles Angels placed six players on waivers, while teams like the New York Yankees and Mets added a few others to the list.

The Cleveland Guardians claimed three Angels pitchers off waivers: starter Lucas Giolito and relievers Reynaldo Lopez and Matt Moore.

The Cincinnati Reds claimed a few outfielders as well: they landed Harrison Bader from the Yankees and Hunter Renfroe from the Angels.

Big day for Ohio in the waiver world. Cleveland claimed right-handed starter Lucas Giolito, left-handed reliever Matt Moore and right-handed reliever Reynaldo Lopez. Cincinnati claimed outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Harrison Bader. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 31, 2023

The Reds were 69-66 as of Thursday and six games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central, but just one game back in the NL wild card race.

Cincinnati has several players currently injured. Joey Votto, Jonathan India, Matt McLain, Kevin Newman and Jake Fraley are all out. Bader and Renfroe give them two more options in the outfield, along with TJ Friedl, Will Benson, Nick Senzel and Spencer Steer.

Bader is regarded as a good defensive center fielder, though he has only batted .240 this season. Renfroe is a career .240 hitter but offers some good power. He had 19 home runs with the Angels.