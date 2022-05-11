Did scorer make right call on Jared Walsh error to help Reid Detmers’ no-hitter?

Reid Detmers on Tuesday threw a no-hitter in the Los Angeles Angels’ 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, and he got a little help from the official scorer.

Detmers faced the minimum through five innings but then walked Walls in the sixth to lose a perfect game. He was in jeopardy of losing his no-hitter an inning later but got some help.

Brett Phillips was batting with one out in the top of the seventh and hit a hard grounder towards the 3-4 hole. Walsh was playing first base and went to his right to field the grounder. He was unable to field or pick up the ball cleanly, allowing Phillips to reach.

The scorer ruled the ball an error, which kept the no-hitter intact.

This play comes on the hit/error borderline, but the home scorer ruled it an error on Walsh. Rays still yet to have a base hit. pic.twitter.com/rvCSFCa6Se — Kyle Kishimoto (@kylemoto10) May 11, 2022

That’s a tough call.

Phillips hit the ball well and it wasn’t an easy play for Walsh. At the same time, you expect an MLB first baseman to make that play. Had Walsh fielded it cleanly and flipped to Detmers, Phillips would have been out too.

I could go either way on that call. At least Detmers made the most of his nice break from the umps by finishing off the deed for the 12th no-hitter in Angels history.

Should that have been ruled an error or hit?