Reporter shares possible return dates for Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer

The New York Mets remain in first place in the NL East despite being without their top two aces. They may be getting both pitchers back soon.

FOX’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Wednesday about the status of Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. Rosenthal says that deGrom on Friday is scheduled to throw his fifth bullpen. But deGrom needs to make several rehab starts and is unlikely to return until July.

Rosenthal says that Scherzer is in a trickier spot and could actually return later this month in a “best-case scenario.” Scherzer apparently could only need one rehab start. But he might not want to push things and suffer a setback.

deGrom suffered a stress reaction in his right scapula in late March and has not pitched this season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner went 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA in 15 starts last season.

Scherzer has been out since May due to an oblique injury. The 37-year-old is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA in eight starts this season.