NFL reporter has great reaction to husband catching Aaron Judge home run ball

FOX NFL reporter Sara Walsh had a great reaction to her husband recovering Aaron Judge’s record-tying home run ball.

Walsh’s husband is Toronto Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann. After Judge’s 61st home run ricocheted off the wall in front of the left field stands and into the bullpen, Buschmann caught it.

Matt Buschmann, Jays Bullpen coach, with the bar of gold! Tell him to run @Sara_Walsh That’s a lottery ticket! pic.twitter.com/AttKeWKnsS — Brian Anderson (@BAndersonPxP) September 29, 2022

Walsh learned about her husband recovering the home run ball and cracked a joke about retiring early.

Bad news is I’m down here in Florida battling a hurricane, but the good news is I can announce my retirement…. pic.twitter.com/gbhFSgDZBL — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) September 29, 2022

Walsh then joked that she was going to file for divorce after learning Buschmann handed the ball over to the Yankees.

Oh cool. He just handed that back without checking to see if our house is still here? I’d next like to announce our divorce. pic.twitter.com/37HmHIoomS — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) September 29, 2022

Walsh, 44, has been an NFL reporter for FOX since 2018. Buschmann, 38, was a pitcher for the Diamondbacks and has been a coach for the Jays since 2019.