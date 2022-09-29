 Skip to main content
NFL reporter has great reaction to husband catching Aaron Judge home run ball

September 28, 2022
by Larry Brown

Matt Buschmann holds a ball

FOX NFL reporter Sara Walsh had a great reaction to her husband recovering Aaron Judge’s record-tying home run ball.

Walsh’s husband is Toronto Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann. After Judge’s 61st home run ricocheted off the wall in front of the left field stands and into the bullpen, Buschmann caught it.

Walsh learned about her husband recovering the home run ball and cracked a joke about retiring early.

Walsh then joked that she was going to file for divorce after learning Buschmann handed the ball over to the Yankees.

Walsh, 44, has been an NFL reporter for FOX since 2018. Buschmann, 38, was a pitcher for the Diamondbacks and has been a coach for the Jays since 2019.

