Rob Manfred addresses heated exchange he had with Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper may have had a tense exchange with Rob Manfred during a recent clubhouse meeting, but the MLB commissioner says reports about the incident have been exaggerated.

Manfred visited with the Phillies last week, as he does with all 30 MLB teams throughout the course of the season in an attempt to improve his relationship with players. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Harper told Manfred to “get the f– out of our clubhouse” if the commissioner was looking to discuss the potential of MLB adopting a salary cap.

When asked on Friday about the supposed confrontation, Manfred downplayed the report.

“You know, I don’t talk about those player meetings. Let me say this: I think more has been made out of this than needs to be made out of it,” Manfred said. “You know, Bryce expressed his views at the end of the meeting. We shook hands and went our separate ways. Just not all that significant.”

MLB is the only major North American sport without a salary cap, and there has been talk for years that owners want to implement one. Players argue that a salary cap would serve only to increase the value of franchises and not address the issue of the spending gap between the teams with the highest payroll and lowest payroll in the league.

Passan says Harper sat quietly for the majority of the meeting before threatening that players “are not scared to lose 162 games” if team owners push for a salary cap. It was at that point that Harper told Manfred, “If you want to speak about that, you can get the f– out of our clubhouse.”

The current collective-bargaining agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association is set to expire on Dec. 1, 2026. The idea of a salary cap being implemented has been a source of tension for years and will almost certainly become one again.

Harper is one of MLB’s biggest star and has been outspoken about numerous issues over the years. Even if there was a heated exchange between him and Manfred, it is not a surprise that Manfred has chosen to remain tight-lipped.