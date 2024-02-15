Rob Manfred announces when his tenure as MLB commissioner will end

We now know when Rob Manfred’s tenure as MLB commissioner will come to an end.

Manfred told reporters on Thursday that he will step down as MLB commissioner after January 25, 2029, which is the end of his current term. He assumed the office in 2015, making it 14 years that he will have served.

“You can only have so much fun in one lifetime. I have been open with them (the owners) about the fact that this is going to be my last term,” Manfred said.

That news will likely be celebrated by MLB fans who have been frustrated with Manfred’s tenure. But five more years on the job still is plenty of time for him to make more changes.

Under Manfred, the ghost runner rule and pitch clock have been implemented, the postseason has been expanded, and the DH has become universal. M

anfred also intends to expand the league from 30 to 32 teams by the time he steps down.

The biggest gripe for fans during Manfred’s tenure has been the availability to watch teams on TV aka the blackout issues. If Manfred is able to consolidate rights and offer a streaming package that avoids blackouts, he will finally please the fans. Still, he may never be able to overcome the negative perception over his handling of the Houston Astros cheating scandal, and his one big faux pas.