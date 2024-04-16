 Skip to main content
Rockies’ bold base running gamble backfires on them

April 15, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland hurt at home plate

The Colorado Rockies on Monday made the surprising decision to trot out a starting pitcher as a pinch runner. The strategy did not work out.

The Rockies and Philadelphia Phillies were tied 1-1 in the top of the 9th at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa.

After two quick outs to start the inning, Rockies catcher Elias Diaz got into scoring position with a double to left field.

Pinch running for Diaz in that spot seemed natural given the catcher’s lack of speed. But Colorado surprised some fans by opting for starter Kyle Freeland to take Diaz’s place. The Rockies had a thin bench that evening and felt that using Freeland was worth the risk.

Freeland was later able to advance to third on a wild pitch. The nerves may have gotten to Phillies reliever Jeff Hoffman, who threw another wild pitch in the dirt.

Freeland immediately took off for home. But Phillies catcher JT Realmuto recovered the ball quickly and flipped it to Hoffman in time to get Freeland out. Freeland, who made a hard slide into home plate, was injured on the play.

The game eventually went to extras. The Rockies ended up losing in the 10th inning via a walk-off single by Phillies outfielder Cristian Pache, who had entered the game in the 8th as a pinch runner.

