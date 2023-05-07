Ronald Acuna Jr. shows off cannon arm with throw in extra innings

Ronald Acuna Jr. has one of the strongest arms in Major League Baseball, and the Atlanta Braves star showed it off again in a big moment during Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Acuna caught a fly ball in deep right field with one out in the top of the 11th inning. A runner was automatically on second since the game was in extra innings. That runner, Austin Hays, thought the ball was deep enough that he would be able to tag up and advance to third.

Hays must have forgotten who he was running on. Acuna gunned him out at third with an absurd one-hop throw.

The Orioles could have had a runner in scoring position with one out. Instead, Acuna completed the double play and Ramon Urias struck out to end the inning.

Atlanta went on to win when Michael Harris II hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the 12th. Had it not been for Acuna’s cannon arm, the result may have been different.

Acuna’s arm actually landed one player in the doghouse earlier this season. Opponents need to start showing the Braves star more respect.