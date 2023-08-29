 Skip to main content
Ronald Acuña Jr. gets tackled by fans who stormed Coors Field

August 28, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Braves star Ronald Acuna getting mobbed by fans and security

Ronald Acuña Jr. had himself a monster game at the plate on Monday as his Atlanta Braves took on the Colorado Rockies. But that was hardly the most interesting part of Acuña’s visit to Coors Field.

Two fans stormed the field during the game and ran right toward Acuña, who was manning right field for the Braves. The first fan who reached Acuña held onto him with a tight hug. The second fan managed to evade security and appeared to shove Acuña to the ground.

Here’s another angle of the incident:

The fan incident was the lone blemish on what was otherwise a spectacular evening for Acuña at Coors Field. The NL MVP candidate finished the night with 4 hits and 5 RBIs to lead the Braves to a 14-4 win over the Rockies.

Acuña also recorded his 29th home run of the season and hit a bases-clearing double in the top of the 9th inning to seal the victory for the visitors.

Ronald Acuna
