Ronald Acuña Jr. gets tackled by fans who stormed Coors Field

Ronald Acuña Jr. had himself a monster game at the plate on Monday as his Atlanta Braves took on the Colorado Rockies. But that was hardly the most interesting part of Acuña’s visit to Coors Field.

Two fans stormed the field during the game and ran right toward Acuña, who was manning right field for the Braves. The first fan who reached Acuña held onto him with a tight hug. The second fan managed to evade security and appeared to shove Acuña to the ground.

Here’s another angle of the incident:

Holy smokes. Two fans just ran and attacked Acuña in right field. They knocked him down, but he seems ok. pic.twitter.com/PUvUpn8Kic — Dalton Mullinax (@MullinaxWX) August 29, 2023

The fan incident was the lone blemish on what was otherwise a spectacular evening for Acuña at Coors Field. The NL MVP candidate finished the night with 4 hits and 5 RBIs to lead the Braves to a 14-4 win over the Rockies.

Acuña also recorded his 29th home run of the season and hit a bases-clearing double in the top of the 9th inning to seal the victory for the visitors.